Titas Gas income set to drop 9.76%

The latest gas industry tariff fixed by The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is set to reduce the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited's income from distribution and transmission activities by 9.76%.

The distribution charge Titas gets for a cubic metre of gas has been reduced to Tk0.13 from Tk0.25, while the transmission charge has been increased to Tk0.4778 from Tk0.4235.

The total income from transmitting and distributing a cubic metre of gas has dropped to less than Tk0.6078 from Tk0.6735.

The publicly traded state-owned firm is suffering from a gradually narrowing margin in its operational activities.

On condition of anonymity, a senior official of the company told The Business Standard, "Titas has to pay 3% advance tax on its income from customers, and the further narrowed margin will hurt the company more."

Titas Gas shares closed 0.24% higher at Tk42.1 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday.

