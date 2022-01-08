Three more firms get brokerage licence

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 08:54 pm

Three more firms get brokerage licence

The companies are Gibson Securities, SQ Wire Cable Company, and Fariha Knit Tex

Photo: TBS.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has awarded three more companies with trading right entitlement certificates (TREC) of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The regulator has recently sent a letter to the bourse mentioning the names of the three companies— Gibson Securities, SQ Wire Cable Company, and Fariha Knit Tex.

Now, the number of new DSE TREC holders who will enjoy the brokerage business licence without any membership or share of the stock exchange is 58.

The regulator began approving new brokerage industry players in May last year in order to welcome competition and new investments in the service industry.

The new brokerage licence holders are in their process to commence operations.  

Currently, there are 250 member TREC holders in the DSE.

 

 

