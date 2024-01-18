Three firms' stocks soar sans price sensitive info

Without any apparent catalyst, the share prices of Beach Hatchery, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bags, and Sandhani Life Insurance Company experienced an unusual surge in recent trading sessions.

Alarmed by the sharp upswing, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) sent separate queries to the companies.

In response, the companies conveyed to the stock exchanges, as published on their websites, that there is no undisclosed Price Sensitive Information (PSI) contributing to the recent abnormal price hike and surge in share volume.

According to the DSE, the share price of Beach Hatchery experienced a 25% increase over seven days, reaching Tk58.2 each on Wednesday.

In the last 2022-23 fiscal year, its board decided to pay a 2% cash dividend to its general shareholders. In the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, the company reported a 42% growth in profit.

The share price of Khan Brother PP Woven Bags jumped by 42% in the last 12 working days to Tk147.2 from Tk103.4 on 4 January.

In the first quarter, the company incurred a loss, and the loss per share was Tk0.1, and will not pay any dividends to its shareholders.

The shares of Sandhani Life Insurance Company saw a 30% surge, reaching Tk35.1 each on Tuesday, up from Tk26.9 each on 10 January. This increase is attributed to the appointment of its former CEO, Ahsanul Islam (Titu), as a state minister in the government.

Ahsanul Islam served as the company's CEO for years before resigning in 2018 and becoming an adviser to the company. He still holds a significant stake of 36.56 lakh shares.

However, on Wednesday, its share price fell by 3.13% to Tk34 each. In 2022, it paid a 12% cash dividend to its shareholders.