Three companies replaced in the CSE50 index

Stocks

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:19 pm

The biannual revision of the index will be effective from 3 April, stated the port-city bourse

Delta Life Insurance Company, Prime Bank, and Shahjalal Islami Bank have replaced Jamuna Oil Company, Khulna Power Company, and Pubali Bank in the CSE50 index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE). 

The biannual revision of the index will be effective from 3 April, stated the port-city bourse.

The CSE selects the constituents of the index based mainly on the capitalisation and turnover of all its listed companies.

At the end of 2021, CSE50 companies together made 58.83% of the total CSE market capitalisation, which was 62.26% in terms of free-float market capitalisation.

Free-float market capitalisation is the total value of the shares which can be traded without prior disclosure – not held by sponsor-directors or significant investors who hold 10% or more shares of a company.

Over the second half of 2021, more than 42% of the total CSE turnover was concentrated among CSE50 companies.

Here is the sector-wise breakdown of the companies in the updated list:

Banks

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Bank Asia, Brac Bank, Dhaka Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank, Exim Bank, First Security Islami Bank, IFIC Bank, Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mercantile Bank, National Bank, NCC Bank, One Bank, Prime Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Southeast Bank, Standard Bank, City Bank, UCB, Premier Bank, and Uttara Bank.

Pharma and Chemicals

ACI Ltd, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Square Pharmaceuticals, and Acme Laboratories.

Engineering

BBS Cables, Ifad Autos, Singer Bangladesh, BSRM Ltd, BSRM Steels, and GPH Ispat.

Energy

Shahjibazar Power, Summit Power, United Power, Titas Gas, Padma Oil, and MJL Bangladesh.

Others

Grameenphone, Robi Axiata, and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company from the telecommunication sector; British American Tobacco Bangladesh, and Beximco Ltd from miscellaneous; and cement makers Confidence Cement, and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh made the updated CSE50 index.

Delta Life Insurance Company is the only company from the life insurance sector and LankaBangla Finance from the leasing and finance sector in the updated list.

