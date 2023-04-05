Three banks see higher annual profits in 2022

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:00 pm

Three banks see higher annual profits in 2022

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:00 pm
Three banks see higher annual profits in 2022

Shahjalal Islami Bank, Prime Bank, and Eastern Bank have posted year-on-year growths in their profits for the year that ended on 31 December 2022, thanks to an increase in their earnings from foreign exchange.

At their board meetings on Wednesday, the banks approved their audited annual reports, and declared dividends for their shareholders.

Shahjalal Islami Bank

In 2022, the bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased by 38% to Tk3.31, from Tk2.4 in 2021.

It declared 12% cash and 3% stock dividends for 2022. In the previous year, the bank had paid 10% cash and 5% stock dividends.

To identify the shareholders entitled for the dividend, the bank fixed the record date on 27 April. The annual general meeting (AGM), to secure shareholders' approval of the dividend and audited report, will be held on 24 May.

Prime Bank

Prime Bank's consolidated net profit grew by 23% to Tk399 crore in 2022, from Tk325 crore a year ago. Its EPS stood at Tk3.53.

The bank declared a 17.5% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2022, the same as it did for 2021.

In its statement containing price sensitive information, the bank said its net profit increased due to higher foreign exchange earnings in 2022, compared to the 2021.

The bank's AGM will be held on 28 May, and the record date is 30 April.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank's consolidated EPS grew by 7% to Tk4.77 in 2022, from Tk4.47 in 2021.

It declared 12.5% cash and 12.5% stock dividends for 2022. AGM will be held on 31 May, and the record date is 3 May.

