Thai Foils & Polymer to go public for Tk120cr

Stocks

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 09:05 pm

Related News

Thai Foils & Polymer to go public for Tk120cr

Green Delta Capital has been appointed as the issue manager for the planned IPO

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Md Rafiqul Islam, managing director of Green Delta Capital and Mostofa Kamal, managing director of Al-Mostafa Group, recently signed an agreement to appoint Green Delta as the issue manager of the IPO. Photo: Courtesy
Md Rafiqul Islam, managing director of Green Delta Capital and Mostofa Kamal, managing director of Al-Mostafa Group, recently signed an agreement to appoint Green Delta as the issue manager of the IPO. Photo: Courtesy

Thai Foils & Polymer Industries Limited, an Al-Mostafa Group concern and a leading manufacturer of packaging materials, is considering raising about Tk120 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) to expand its business and repay debts.

The company has appointed local investment bank Green Delta Capital as the issue manager of the deal, according to a press statement on Wednesday.

Md Rafiqul Islam, managing director of Green Delta Capital and Mostofa Kamal, managing director of Al-Mostafa Group, recently signed an agreement in this regard on behalf of their respective organisations.

"The listing is a timely move for our group as it will enable us to tap into the equity capital market to raise funds to accelerate the growth of our core business activities," Mostofa Kamal said during the signing ceremony held in the capital

"Along with Green Delta Capital Limited, we hope to perform well which shall leave an impact on our capital market as well as on our economy," he added

According to company officials, Thai Foils aims to increase its industrial chemical production, mostly used in packaging material manufacturing, if it gets the regulatory approval for the IPO.

Demand for packaging materials is increasing at a double-digit rate in Bangladesh, they said.

Meanwhile, Rafiqul Islam of Green Delta Capital said, "As a full-fledged merchant bank, it is a continuous effort from us to bring good companies into the capital market. And the issue management of Thai Foils and Polymer Industries is going to be a milestone for us."

Top News

IPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

4h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

7h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

8h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

6m | Videos
Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

16m | Videos
Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

2h | Videos
Padma bridge to increase agro exports

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market