Textile, pharma, mutual fund steady the index 

Following the 6,100 mark for the first time since January 2018, DSEX, the broad-based index at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), witnessed profit-booking pressures last week.

But investors' efforts for position taking in textile, food, pharmaceuticals stocks and also in many closed-end mutual funds helped the index rebound at the end of the week.

DSEX had a positive week finally with 40 points or 0.66% gains.

Caution amid the upcoming finalisation of the national budget and also the strongly resurging Covid-19 virus had kept many investors more watchful than putting fresh buy orders over the week and that led to a 2.8% decline in weekly trading turnover at the country's premier bourse.

DSEX closed at 6,092 points and the daily average turnover of the week stood at Tk1,905 crore.

The market movement over the week was led by the positive changes in the bank, textile spinning, and pharmaceuticals sectors that wiped out the negative changes in the general insurances, miscellaneous and life insurance scrips, said United Securities in its weekly market commentary.

As the majority investors' appetite for average small and mid-cap shares surpassed that for the blue-chip stocks, the blue-chip DS30 index increased by 0.11% over the week.

Against 153 losers, 205 scrips gained at the DSE, while the price of 19 securities remained unchanged at the end of the week.

Shariah-compliant stocks seem to have attracted more buyers as DSES, the index for Shariah-compliant stocks, gained a maximum of 0.85%.

Textile, general insurance and bank sectors made the most trading last week as the three sectors contributed 21%, 14%, and 10% of the weekly turnover at the DSE.

According to LankaBangla Securities Research, at the end of the week, the average price to earnings ratio at the DSE was 16.81, while the listed scrips on average are trading at a price level 2.71 times their net asset value.

