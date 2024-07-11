Techno Drugs to make share trading debut on 14 July

Stocks

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 09:55 pm

Related News

Techno Drugs to make share trading debut on 14 July

The trading code of its shares will be TECHNODRUG under the “N” (new) category, according to disclosures published on the website of both stock exchanges today (11 July).

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Techno Drugs to make share trading debut on 14 July

Techno Drugs, a newly listed pharmaceutical company, is set to debut its shares on the main boards of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on 14 July under the pharmaceuticals and chemicals sector.

The trading code of its shares will be TECHNODRUG under the "N" (new) category, according to disclosures published on the website of both stock exchanges today (11 July).

The pharmaceutical company raised Tk100 crore from the stock market through an initial public offering (IPO) under the book-building method for business expansion. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the IPO, investors received 11 shares for every Tk10,000 applied, 117 shares for every Tk1 lakh applied, and 1,170 shares for up to Tk10 lakh applied. 

However, non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) received slightly more shares in the company's IPO, with 20 shares allocated for every Tk10,000 applied and 2,160 shares for up to Tk10 lakh applied, according to a source at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Techno Drugs received applications amounting to approximately 25 times the shares allocated to general investors. The cut-off price of shares was fixed at Tk34 in the electronic bidding by eligible investors.

However, individual or general investors received the company's shares at a 30% discount, bringing the price to Tk24 per share.

In March, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) gave approval to Techno Drugs to raise Tk100 crore. 

The drug maker will use this fund for purchasing machinery, balancing, modernisation, rehabilitation, expansion (BMRE) of its Narsingdi factory, construction projects at its Gazipur facility, and repayment of loans.

Techno Drugs started its journey in 1996 with the manufacturing of essential veterinary medicine which was not available locally at that time. 

Over the years, the company diversified its portfolio, becoming a major player in anti-cancer and hormonal medicines. 

In 2010, to address the market gap and dependency on imported oncology medicines, the company began producing anti-cancer medicines for the first time in the country. 

In 2015, it established a state-of-the-art factory in BK Bari, Gazipur to meet increased demand.

Techno Drugs is also the biggest injectable hormonal medicine supplier to the government, the fifth contraceptive implant manufacturer in the world and the first of its kind in Bangladesh, according to the company.

 

Bangladesh

Techno Drugs / Stock / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

10h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

1h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

Now | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

2h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

2h | Videos