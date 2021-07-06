Tariqul Amin appointed managing director of DSE  

IT expert and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of bKash, Tariqul Amin Bhuiyan has been appointed as the new managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).



Tariqul Amin, who is a block-chain technology expert is now based in Australia, was also the chief information officer of Brac Bank Ltd in 2008-10.



The Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) picked Tariqul on Tuesday among three names, selected by the DSE for the position of its managing director earlier this week.



The oldest bourse of the country has faced criticism for its desperate attempt to make a young banker its next MD, despite lacking experiences at the top management along with his controversial track record in previous jobs.



DSE has been running without an MD since the beginning of January this year as its former MD Kazi Sanaul Hoq resigned from the post.



However, Tariqul Amin is the founder chairman and CEO of Hashkloud Pty Ltd, a Sydney, Australia based Blockchain Technology start-up.



Before Tarique founded the Hashkloud, he was a principal consultant with Infosys Consulting based in Sydney and was also a senior manager at Accenture Australia prior to joining Infosys.



Prior to his pursuit of a research doctoral degree on Blockchain at the University of Southern Queensland, Tarique completed Masters of Commerce in Information Systems and Technology from Macquarie University in Sydney as well as an MBA from IBA of Dhaka University.