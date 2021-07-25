Tarique Amin joins DSE as new managing director

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:12 pm

Tarique Amin joins DSE as new managing director

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, IT expert and former chief executive officer of Bkash, has joined as the new managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

The premier bourse had run without a managing director for around seven months since January this year.

Tarique was the chief information officer of the Brac Bank Ltd from 2008 to 2010. He was also the founding chief executive officer of mobile money transfer company Bkash.

In a press release, the DSE said, its board of directors on 4 July had decided to appoint him as the managing director and informed the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on the same day for final approval.  

On 5 July the commission approved him as the DSE's new managing director.

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, skilled and experienced in administration and business management, digital and financial technology and IT, started his career as a graduate trainee of the international financial institution ANZ Grindlays Bank, Bangladesh.

Later, he served in several important positions for over 25 years in various organisations including ING, St George and Westpac and global consulting companies like TCS, Accenture and Infosys etc.

Tarique completed masters in business administration (MBA) from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.

Later, he received his masters in commerce in information systems and technology from Macquarie University, Australia.

Tarique has recently received a graduation certificate in management from Australian Institute of Business.

