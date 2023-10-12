Sustainable reporting key to enhance transparency within companies: DSE MD

To ensure good governance and transparency in a company, sustainable reporting is very important, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Managing Director ATM Triquzzaman has said.

He made the observation at a seminar on "Sustainable Practice and Untapped Investment Opportunities" held at DSE in Dhaka on Thursday. The DSE and the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh jointly organised the seminar where ATM Triquzzaman presented the keynote paper.

The DSE MD highlighted the importance of sustainable reporting in corporate social responsibility, business sustainability, sustainable development goals, environment and social governance issues, the policy objectives and fundamental elements of sustainability practices.

He emphasised the need for more training focused on raising awareness among all listed companies on the stock market.

ATM Triquzzaman said among the 356 listed companies on the stock exchange, 14 companies adhere to GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) frameworks and prepare reports, which is approximately 4 percent of the listed companies.

Attending the event as chief guest, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Abdul Halim stated that various initiatives have been taken to protect the interests of investors. If these initiatives can be implemented, investors will become market-oriented.

"We don't want inequality in our society; we want an equitable social system for future generations. Income inequality exists in the country, but we need to eliminate this inequality to foster a sustainable economy."

The BSEC commissioner went on to say, "In the stock market, investors are mainly Dhaka and Chattogram based. There are significantly fewer investors from other districts. Efforts need to be made to increase investors from other districts, including the northern regions. In several of these districts, the number of female investors is even lower. Steps should be taken to attract them to the stock market as well."

He further stated that in the vision for a transformed nation by the year 2041, there is an opportunity for the stock market to contribute. "To make long-term investments, the investors must make their investment decision considering key factors carefully. If investments are long-term, they become sustainable."

DSE Chairman Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu, underscoring the importance of stable investments for sustainable development, stated that good governance should be ensured to attract foreign investments.

Emphasising the importance of making the stock market sustainable, he said that the country's stock market needs to be modernised. "Long-term investments are necessary here, and for that reason, a sustainable economic system must be established."

On 2 October, BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam inaugurated the "Global Investors' Week 2023" with the participation of various stakeholders and investors. The investors' week ended on Thursday with the holding of the seminar organised by the DSE and the DSE Brokers Association.