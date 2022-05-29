Supportive measures help DSEX soar 2.1%

Fresh fund injections, extended leverage facilities, and the narrowing of the bottom circuit breaker together helped attract buyers to the stock market on Sunday after a sharp fall over the last week.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), steadily rose by 131 points or 2.1% to close at 6,369 on Sunday.

In the country's premier bourse, 343 scrips gained against 25 losers while 10 remained unchanged.

"Investors' confidence seems to have been restored as the securities regulator, in a bid to revamp the ailing market, again set a 2% circuit breaker," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.

"Previously introduced policies such as increased margin credit facility, and extension of capital-market refinancing fund also contributed to the market rise," it added.

Besides, bourses observed a substantial increase in participation while the turnover has advanced by 54.6% and stood at Tk833 crore in the DSE.

On the sectoral front, financial institutions, miscellaneous, and pharmaceutical stocks contributed to the daily turnover most.

All the sectors gained market capitalisation on Sunday, while services and real estate, ceramic, and IT demonstrated the best performance with around 5% gains.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended the day with a sharp rise in indices, while turnover in the port city bourse increased by over 50%.