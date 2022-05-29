Supportive measures help DSEX soar 2.1%

Stocks

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

Supportive measures help DSEX soar 2.1%

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Supportive measures help DSEX soar 2.1%

Fresh fund injections, extended leverage facilities, and the narrowing of the bottom circuit breaker together helped attract buyers to the stock market on Sunday after a sharp fall over the last week.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), steadily rose by 131 points or 2.1% to close at 6,369 on Sunday.

In the country's premier bourse, 343 scrips gained against 25 losers while 10 remained unchanged.

"Investors' confidence seems to have been restored as the securities regulator, in a bid to revamp the ailing market, again set a 2% circuit breaker," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.

"Previously introduced policies such as increased margin credit facility, and extension of capital-market refinancing fund also contributed to the market rise," it added.

Besides, bourses observed a substantial increase in participation while the turnover has advanced by 54.6% and stood at Tk833 crore in the DSE.

On the sectoral front, financial institutions, miscellaneous, and pharmaceutical stocks contributed to the daily turnover most.

All the sectors gained market capitalisation on Sunday, while services and real estate, ceramic, and IT demonstrated the best performance with around 5% gains.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended the day with a sharp rise in indices, while turnover in the port city bourse increased by over 50%.

Top News

DSEX / Dhaka Stock Exchange / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / DSE / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

6h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

1h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

1h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

1h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh