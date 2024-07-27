Sunday's transaction period at DSE from 10am-1:50pm

Stocks

UNB
27 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 09:48 pm

UNB
27 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 09:48 pm
The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) will be open for transactions from 10am to 1.50 pm on Sunday, during the relaxed curfew hours.

According to the government's decision to relax the curfew and open offices, the DSE authorities took such a decision on Saturday.

On the other hand, the website of DSE, the main stock market of the country, has been kept offline due to fear of cyber-attacks. DSE authorities shut down the website since 4am on Friday (July 26). As a result, the DSE website cannot be accessed now.

DSE officials said, "There is a threat of cyber-attacks. The DSE website is a very important data centre for the financial sector. Due to this, the website has been closed. The website will be opened again before the transaction starts."

DSE website offline amid cyber threat

When asked the reason for DSE's website being inaccessible, Acting Managing Director (MD) Satvik Ahmed Shah told UNB "Yes, the website has been closed. There is a national threat of cyber-attacks."

In reply to another question he said, "Cyber threats are coming. We came to know at 2:00 pm on Thursday that we have closed on early morning (4.30 am) on Friday."

He said their machinery and software are very expensive. "I have taken protection measures for that at night," he added.

Dhaka Stock Exchange

