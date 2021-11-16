Summit Power’s quarterly earnings drop as 102MW plant expires

Summit Power Ltd – the largest private sector power producer of the country – posted Tk1.02 in its earnings per share (EPS) for the July-September quarter, which was Tk1.29 in the same period a year ago.

The listed company said Madanganj Power Plant Unit one, a 102MW HFO-fired power plant under the company, had no revenue in the latest quarter as its power purchase agreement (PPA) with the government had expired.

However, like all other power producers with expired PPA, Summit, too, is trying to renew the contract for the said plant as it is capable of continuing to supply power to the national grid.

Summit's Madanganj Power Plant's contract with the government expired at the end of March.

The company in the 2020-21 fiscal year posted Tk5.25 in EPS, which was Tk5.17 in the previous fiscal year. Its shareholders will get 35% cash dividends for the last fiscal year.

Summit Power Ltd itself operates power plants with a total capacity of over 975MW, which were also built by itself with full or partial ownership.

Besides, it is a minority owner of two power companies having a total capacity of more than 600MW.

At the end of September, Summit Power's net asset value per share stood at Tk36.2.

Summit Power shares fell 2.5% to close at Tk39.3 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Tuesday.