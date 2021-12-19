Summit closes Madhabdi plant as power deal with BPDB expires

Stocks

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 09:49 pm

Related News

Summit closes Madhabdi plant as power deal with BPDB expires

Two other power plants were also closed this year due to contract expiry

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 09:49 pm
Summit closes Madhabdi plant as power deal with BPDB expires

Summit Power Limited has shut down its Madhabdi Power Plant Unit-2 because of the expiry of the plant's power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

According to the disclosure by the company on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday, the PPA of the 24.3 MW gas-fired power plant expired on 15 December. The tenure of the agreement was 15 years.

Earlier on 18 February, Summit had applied to the power division of the Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources (MPEMR) for an extension of the contract for the Madhabdi plant.

Now, the extension application is under active consideration, added the disclosure.

Officials of the company said the shutting down of the plant may affect Summit's revenue and profitability but not significantly as the plant is not that big.

The Summit Power Limited — listed on the stock exchanges in 2005 — had 15 power plants at different locations in the country with a total capacity of 975.96 MW.

This year, including the Madhabdi plant, three power plants were closed because of PPA expiry. 

The company had applied to the power division for extension of all the expired agreements but is yet to get it, said sources.

According to the company's annual report, its 12 power plants are currently active, of which, one will expire in 2022, three in 2023, and four in 2024.

In the last fiscal year, the consolidated revenue of Summit Power increased by 65% year-on-year, thanks to higher power needs during the pandemic.

Also, its consolidated gross profit increased by Tk9.8 crore after meeting operating and fuel costs. 

Its net profit after tax stood at Tk842.9 crore, and earnings per share at Tk5.25, which were Tk848.4 crore, and Tk5.17 respectively in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The company has recommended a 35% cash dividend for its shareholders.

Top News

Summit Power Limited / Madhabdi plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

9h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

11h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

11h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

2h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

4h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

5h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec