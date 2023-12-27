Sukuk holders get Beximco shares at Tk86.7 each

Stocks

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 09:56 pm

Sukuk holders get Beximco shares at Tk86.7 each

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 09:56 pm
Sukuk holders get Beximco shares at Tk86.7 each

The unit holders of Beximco Green-Sukuk Al Istisna, which was floated in 2021, have received 23.46 lakh Beximco Limited shares at Tk86.7 each under the process of converting some Sukuk units into shares in the second year.

A total of 62 Sukuk investors had applied for the conversion. Among them, 48 applied to convert 20% and 14 applied to convert 40% of their holdings into shares, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Now, after this conversion, a total of 28.09 crore Sukuk is left in the market, the disclosure reads.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, over 1.96 crore new shares were credited to the beneficiary accounts of 325 Sukuk investors for the first year.

Beximco Limited shares have been stuck at the floor price of Tk115.6 apiece since November last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

As the first private sector company in the country, Beximco floated the Tk3,000 crore Sukuk to finance its two solar power plants and textile division's green expansion.

The investors, mainly banks and some other institutions, have the right to convert 20% of their Sukuk units a year into Beximco shares at 25% discounts from the 20-day average closing price of the shares prior to the record date. Unexecuted conversion rights can also be exercised in later years.

On Wednesday, the Sukuk, which has a face value of Tk100 per unit, traded at Tk85 on the DSE.

Beximco Sukuk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

14h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Chowdhury Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

14h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

14h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

1h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

2h | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

3h | Videos
Jul-Nov revenue grows 14.26%

Jul-Nov revenue grows 14.26%

28m | Videos