STS Group’s MD to buy 1.35cr Dhaka Bank shares

Stocks

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

STS Group’s MD to buy 1.35cr Dhaka Bank shares

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 08:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Khondoker Monir Uddin, managing director of STS Group, declared to buy 1.35 crore shares of Dhaka Bank at the prevailing market price in the block market through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

According to the DSE source, he has already bought 1.30 crore shares of the bank at Tk13.20 each in the block market on Sunday. 

A block trade is a large, privately negotiated securities transaction. Block trades are arranged away from public markets to lessen the effect on the security's price.

Khondoker Monir Uddin, who used to be the chairman of Dhaka Bank, is now one of the directors of its board. He is also the managing director of Shanta Securities, Shanta Holdings, and Shanta Capital Management Limited.

On 31 December last year, he held 2.87% of the bank's total shares, which will increase to 4.29% - the highest among all directors of the bank - after the share transfer.

The Business Standard tried to contact him for comments in this regard but he did not answer the calls.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Bank's share price increased 0.76% to Tk13.10 on Sunday at the DSE compared to the previous trading session.

On 26 April, its board had recommended a 12% cash dividend for 2021. The annual general meeting for the dividend approval will be held on 23 June.

In 2021, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.25, which was Tk2.09 a year ago.

According to the bank's audit report, its classified loan increased 15% year-on-year to Tk714.46 crore, which was 3.32% of its total disbursed loan.

In the first quarter of 2022, lower deposits brought the bank to a negative consolidated net operating cash flow per share of Tk4.36.

However, its consolidated EPS rose by 11% to Tk0.73 during the quarter.

Dhaka Bank / STS Group / shares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

7h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

10h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

57m | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

5h | Videos
'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

7h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%