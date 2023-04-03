DSEX: Stocks unsteady amid volatile trading

Stocks

03 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
03 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
DSEX: Stocks unsteady amid volatile trading

Indices of both the stock exchanges saw a volatile session on Monday due to the investors' profit booking spree.

On the day, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 18 points in the last 90 minutes of trading. However, in the early session, investors' buying spree pulled DSEX up by 10 points.

At the end of the session, DSEX was settled at 6,213 points.

During the corresponding period, 54 scrips advanced, 69 declined and 207 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the turnover value of the DSE rose by 8% to Tk575 crore.

Based on the closing prices of Sunday, Samata Leather was the top gainer today, after it gained 10% to Tk77 each. The topper was followed by BD Autocar with 9.99% to Tk147.5 and Legacy Footwear with 9.91% to TK89.8 each.

On the other hand, Oimax Electrodes was the worst-traded share on Monday as it reported a loss of 4%, followed by BD Computer and JMI Hospital with 3.94% and 3.74% respectively.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all share price index CASPI, meanwhile, lost 1.35 points to close at 18,316.

