Stocks witness mixed performance amid selling pressure

Stocks

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 11:24 am

Baraka Patenga Power grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk62.65 crore, followed by British American Tobacco and GPH Ispat

TBS Illustration.
Equity indices of the stock exchanges witnessed mixed performance amid the selling pressure by the investors in the first hour of the trading session on Monday.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 0.14% to 6,414 points till 11am.

However, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange benchmark index CASPI climbed 33 points to reach 18,807 at the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, the DSE turnover increased by 17% to Tk524.80 crore.

During the first hour, 149 companies' share prices advanced, while 171 declined and 51 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Baraka Patenga Power grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk62.65 crore, followed by British American Tobacco and GPH Ispat.

