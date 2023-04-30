Stocks volatile on Sunday

Graphic: TBS

After nine consecutive winning seasons, Dhaka Stocks opened lower on Sunday (30 April) and continued volatile as investors were reacting to the latest corporate earnings being disclosed.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was slightly down by 0.05% at 6,271 at 12.00 pm.

61 scrips advanced, and 82 declined.

Tk323 crore trading turnover was registered by the premier bourse in the first two hours.

Blue chip index DS30 and Shariah index DSES fell by 0.1%.