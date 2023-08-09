Stock selloff resumes as investors fear capital erosion

Infographics: TBS

Dhaka-Chattogram stocks, after a one-day pause, resumed their downturn on Wednesday.

Starting the session with a short-lasting optimism that followed the previous session's recovery efforts, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), nosedived in the first 30 minutes of the session.

Rest of the day was dominated by the sellers and the major index finally closed 0.29% lower at 6,296.99 — the lowest since 19 June.

Stockbrokers said the downfall started with booking quick gains and later, it turned into investors' rush for saving capital in a sliding market.

A number of stocks, especially from the life and non-life insurance sectors, previously rose sharply and were falling with a similar momentum that created panic among investors who bought them at higher prices.

For instance, Rupali Life Insurance stock, which nearly tripled in a few months, has already fallen by more than 50% from the recent peak.

Indices dipped into red territory as investors turned back to their selling mode after a single-day break, said EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

It blamed "the dampened confidence across the trading floor due to the waning market momentum coupled with the prevailing macroeconomic and political concerns."

"This should not be the end of the world, however," said Akramul Alam, head of research at brokerage firm Royal Capital.

Apart from the roughly 100 basis point rise in interest rates since July, other macroeconomic updates nowadays are demonstrating a better scenario for the economy, he said, adding that the selloff instead could be attributed to the stock market's internal factors.

"The market moves in a cyclical fashion and an upward move should be followed by price corrections," he said.

Bangladesh recently emerged to lead the European apparel market. The country also managed its macroeconomic challenges much better than everyone had feared initially, and the stock market was not responding to the good news, said the analyst.

Only 37 scrips managed to stay afloat, 132 declined on the DSE.

Several stockbrokers said there had been a serious lack of investors' confidence regarding the market behaviour as they were seeing many surprising rallies in the shares of poorly performing companies while fundamentally sound stocks were left behind, mostly stuck on the floor prices.

After a year of the floor price mechanism, many stocks fell back to the respective floor prices following some short-lasting moves above the respective floor prices.

"The market observed a downbeat vibe throughout the session as sellers regained control and continued to liquidate their holdings to reduce their capital market exposure amid prolonged volatility in the market," said EBL Securities analysts.

Unlike the previous session when buyers were conservatively pushing the prices with a less volume, turnover increased in both the bourses on Wednesday.

The DSE turnover increased by 8.6% to Tk419 crore, while the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's increased by 1.4% to Tk6.7 crore.

Food, pharmaceuticals, and general insurance sectors together made 40% of the DSE turnover.

General insurance, life insurance, and travel sectors led the fall with 2.5%, 2.1% and 1.7% declines in market capitalisation respectively. Only the jute and fuel-power sectors managed to stay afloat.

Ambee Pharma, Libra Infusion, and Apex Spinning were the top three gainers on the DSE while with even bigger moves Deshbandhu Polymer, FuWang Food, and Continental Insurance led the losers.