Stock selloff resumes as investors fear capital erosion

Stocks

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 11:06 pm

Related News

Stock selloff resumes as investors fear capital erosion

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 11:06 pm

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Dhaka-Chattogram stocks, after a one-day pause, resumed their downturn on Wednesday. 

Starting the session with a short-lasting optimism that followed the previous session's recovery efforts, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), nosedived in the first 30 minutes of the session.

Rest of the day was dominated by the sellers and the major index finally closed 0.29% lower at 6,296.99 — the lowest since 19 June.

Stockbrokers said the downfall started with booking quick gains and later, it turned into investors' rush for saving capital in a sliding market.

A number of stocks, especially from the life and non-life insurance sectors, previously rose sharply and were falling with a similar momentum that created panic among investors who bought them at higher prices.

For instance, Rupali Life Insurance stock, which nearly tripled in a few months, has already fallen by more than 50% from the recent peak.

Indices dipped into red territory as investors turned back to their selling mode after a single-day break, said EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

It blamed "the dampened confidence across the trading floor due to the waning market momentum coupled with the prevailing macroeconomic and political concerns."

"This should not be the end of the world, however," said Akramul Alam, head of research at brokerage firm Royal Capital.

Apart from the roughly 100 basis point rise in interest rates since July, other macroeconomic updates nowadays are demonstrating a better scenario for the economy, he said, adding that the selloff instead could be attributed to the stock market's internal factors.

"The market moves in a cyclical fashion and an upward move should be followed by price corrections," he said.

Bangladesh recently emerged to lead the European apparel market. The country also managed its macroeconomic challenges much better than everyone had feared initially, and the stock market was not responding to the good news, said the analyst.

Only 37 scrips managed to stay afloat, 132 declined on the DSE.

Several stockbrokers said there had been a serious lack of investors' confidence regarding the market behaviour as they were seeing many surprising rallies in the shares of poorly performing companies while fundamentally sound stocks were left behind, mostly stuck on the floor prices.

After a year of the floor price mechanism, many stocks fell back to the respective floor prices following some short-lasting moves above the respective floor prices.

"The market observed a downbeat vibe throughout the session as sellers regained control and continued to liquidate their holdings to reduce their capital market exposure amid prolonged volatility in the market," said EBL Securities analysts.

Unlike the previous session when buyers were conservatively pushing the prices with a less volume, turnover increased in both the bourses on Wednesday.

The DSE turnover increased by 8.6% to Tk419 crore, while the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's increased by 1.4% to Tk6.7 crore.

Food, pharmaceuticals, and general insurance sectors together made 40% of the DSE turnover.

General insurance, life insurance, and travel sectors led the fall with 2.5%, 2.1% and 1.7% declines in market capitalisation respectively. Only the jute and fuel-power sectors managed to stay afloat.

Ambee Pharma, Libra Infusion, and Apex Spinning were the top three gainers on the DSE while with even bigger moves Deshbandhu Polymer, FuWang Food, and Continental Insurance led the losers.

Top News

DSE / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil