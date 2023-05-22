Stocks tumble on sell pressure

Investors sell-off brought down the indices of the both stock exchanges in the first two hours on Monday as the National Revenue Board is going to withdraw tax rebate on stock investment.

Besides, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) directed all the stock brokers and merchant banks to adjust their negative equity in margin loan accounts within 31 December 2023. That is why sales pressure is being created from these accounts.

At the end of the first two hours till 12pm, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell over 15 points to 6,266, and the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI plunged by 26 points to 18,493.

At that time, out of the total scrips being traded, 39 advanced, 125 declined and 163 unchanged at the DSE.

The turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk371 crore during the session.