Stocks tumble as investors worry over economic uncertainty

Stocks

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Stocks tumble as investors worry over economic uncertainty

Stock market analysts said the higher policy rate, not overnight but gradually, will slow down the money flow to the capital market.

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 10:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

Indices of both the stock exchanges tumbled in the outgoing week as cautious investors preferred to liquidate their holdings and stay on the sidelines with shaky confidence stemming from intensifying macroeconomic concerns and rising political uncertainties ahead of the national election.

Market insiders said investors might be spooked following the US State Department's announcement of visa restrictions on Bangladeshis who will be found hampering a free and fair national elections here.

Besides, the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday increased its key policy rate, also known as the repo rate, by 75 basis points to 7.25%, the highest in the last decade.

Repo rate is the rate at which a country's central bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds.

With the recent hike in the repo rate, the borrowing costs for commercial banks from the Bangladesh Bank are set to rise, inevitably leading to an increase in the banks' lending rates. As anticipated, the central bank has already elevated the lending rate for banks to 10.7% as of Thursday.

Stock market analysts said the higher policy rate, not overnight but gradually, will slow down the money flow to the capital market.

Also, an increase in the deposit rate would lead to a shift in money flow from the secondary market to banks as many investors are likely to invest in fixed income deposits rather than in the stock market.

Meanwhile, DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 22.9 points to settle at 6,262 points.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 48 points to settle at 18,532.

Conversely, investors' participation in the market inched up as the average market turnover increased by 3.0% to Tk467 crore in the last week.

Out of 362 issues traded, 120 witnessed price fall and 37 saw price surges while 205 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Low-cap companies kept their dominance on the turnover chart, with Sonali Paper & Board Mills being the most-traded stocks, followed by LafargeHolcim, Sea Pearl beach Resorts, Fu-Wang Food and Republic Insurance.

Deshbandhu Polymer was the week's top gainer, rising 32% despite the company recommended a lower dividend to its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022-23. Emerald Oil Industries was the worst loser, shedding 18.80%.

Bangladesh

Stock Market / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

15h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

11h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

4h | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

5h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

6h | TBS Economy
Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

9h | TBS World