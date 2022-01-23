Stocks tumble after a four-week rally 

Stocks

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

Stocks tumble after a four-week rally 

DSE total turnover declined by 7.4% to Tk1,482 crore on Sunday

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 10:07 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Stocks faced correction on Sunday as investors opted for profit booking in the fifth week of the recent market rally. 

"Indices in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) cooled down a bit after a prolonged rally in the past few days," said EBL Securities in their daily market commentary. 

The market started with an upward momentum but ended in the red trajectory because of investors' profit-taking tendency at the end of the session, it added.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went down by 32.7 points or 0.5% to stand at 7,073 on Sunday. 

Besides, the total turnover declined by 7.4% to Tk1,482 crore in the capital city bourse. 

Investors' daily engagement was highly concentrated in miscellaneous, pharmaceuticals, and fuel-power sectors that contributed 15.8%, 13.2%, and 9.5% in the DSE turnover respectively. 

Profit booking pressure in majority scrips dragged the indices down. Out of the 383 issues traded in the DSE, 102 advanced, 248 declined, and 33 remained unchanged.  

Ceramics, food, and general insurance sectors led the gainers' table as their market capitalisation increased by 4.2%, 2.1%, and 2.1% respectively. 

On the other hand, services and real estate, textile, travel and leisure sectors lost over 2% of their market capitalisations. 

Market capitalisation is the market value of a company which comes through multiplying the company's stock price and the number of total shares. 

Indices in the Chittagong Stock Exchange also declined on Sunday with its daily turnover dropping to Tk38.9 crore from Tk44.1 crore. 

Top News

DSE / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

8h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

10h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

3h | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

3h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

3h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030