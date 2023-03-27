Stocks trading lower on Monday

Dhaka stocks nosedived in the first 40 minutes of the opening bell amid the continuation of the selloff in majority stocks.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, came down by 0.9% to 6209.5 points at 12:15pm.

Of the total scrips, 34 advanced, 63 declined while nearly three in every four scrips were stuck on the floor price.

Turnover in the premier bourse, however, was higher compared to that over the same hours of the previous session.

DSE registered Tk190 crore turnover in the first 2.15 hours, which was Tk287 crore on Thursday.