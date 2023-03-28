Stocks trading lower ahead of quarterly closing

Stocks

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 11:53 am

Related News

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Following the selloff on Monday (27 March), Dhaka stocks opened lower and continued bearish trading in the early hour of Tuesday.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was down by 0.11 to come to 6197 at 11.15am.

During the period, some 30 scrips advanced and 56 declined.

According to stockbrokers,   institutional investors are rebalancing their investment accounts ahead of the quarterly accounts closing and this has a downward pressure on stocks as many were selling for some cash in hand.

Around Tk92 crore turnover was registered by the premier bourse over the first 75 minutes of the session which is set to remain operational for 3.5 hours in Ramadan, an hour less than the usual trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the Blue chip index DS30 and Shariah index DSES fell by 0.18%.

