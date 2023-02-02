Stocks trading higher on narrowing trade deficit, inching up remittance inflow

Offering some relief to stock investors, narrowed down trade deficit, and inching up remittance inflow helped stocks stay afloat on Thursday.

In a zigzag fashion, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up to 6,290 at 1.15 pm to show a 0.2% gain from the previous close.

Investors, tired of the depressed face of the market since October, started to look for some trading opportunities in January and that helped the market head towards recovery, said stock brokers.

Amid macroeconomic challenges, stressed corporate earnings and the ongoing illiquidity in the money market—investors' were welcoming companies that are defying the tough time, they added.

74 scrips advanced and 93 declined.

Having one more hour in hand to end the session, the DSE registered Tk465 crore in turnover, which was Tk580 crore on Wednesday.