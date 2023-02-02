Stocks trading higher on narrowing trade deficit, inching up remittance inflow

Stocks

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 01:28 pm

Related News

Stocks trading higher on narrowing trade deficit, inching up remittance inflow

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 01:28 pm
Representational image/File photo
Representational image/File photo

 

Offering some relief to stock investors, narrowed down trade deficit, and inching up remittance inflow helped stocks stay afloat on Thursday.

In a zigzag fashion, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up to 6,290 at 1.15 pm to show a 0.2% gain from the previous close.

Investors, tired of the depressed face of the market since October, started to look for some trading opportunities in January and that helped the market head towards recovery, said stock brokers.

Amid macroeconomic challenges, stressed corporate earnings and the ongoing illiquidity in the money market—investors' were welcoming companies that are defying the tough time, they added.

74 scrips advanced and 93 declined.

Having one more hour in hand to end the session, the DSE registered Tk465 crore in turnover, which was Tk580 crore on Wednesday.   

 

Top News

Stock Market / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

3h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

5h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

5h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

18h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

20h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

19h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane