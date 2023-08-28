Stocks surge slightly amid selling pressure on Monday

Despite the selling pressure, indices of both the stock exchanges increased slightly on Monday (28 August).

On the day, DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 1 point to close at 6,299 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange all share price index CASPI added 6 points to settle at 18,625.

Only 67 scrips at the DSE made advancement, while 89 declined and 182 remained unchanged during the session.

Meanwhile, the turnover value of the DSE jumped by 26% to Tk540 crore compared to the previous session.

Fu-Wang Food was the top traded share on Monday with a turnover value of Tk50 crore, followed by Rupali Life Insurance and Sonali Paper at the DSE.

Intraco Refueling was the top gainer and Aramit Cement was on the bottom of the list today.