Stocks surge in first trading hour

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) advanced 41 points to reach 5,286 in the first-hour trading session till 11am today (23 June).

The blue-chip index DS30 also surged 7 points to reach 1,882.

During the session, 215 scrips advanced, 96 declined and 76 remained unchanged.

The turnover value stood at Tk167 crore at the end of the first trading hour.

Sea Pearl was the top traded stock with a turnover value of over Tk9 crore, followed by Orion Infusion and Asiatic Laboratories.

