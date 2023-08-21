Stocks surge amid low turnover

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 02:37 pm

Out of the total scrips traded, 138 advanced, 23 declined and 125 remained unchanged

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

Indices of both stock exchanges of the country surged in the first and half hour trading session on Monday (21 August).

However, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover remained low due to a lack of investor participation.

On the day till 11.30am, the benchmark index DSEX of DSE rose by 18 points to reach 6,283.

During the session, turnover stood at Tk194 crore.

Out of the total scrips traded, 138 advanced, 23 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

The all-share price index CASPI of the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) surged 39 points to 18,542.

 

