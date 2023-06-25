Stocks still volatile on Sunday

Stocks

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 12:23 pm

Dhaka stocks on Sunday continued to be volatile amid no clear direction as investors preferred to wait and see things before the Eid holidays.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opening a little high came down amid selling pressure and again bargain hunters pulled it up moderately. At 12:00pm the major equity index was at 0.02% lower at 6,318.

DSE shariah index declined by 0.65 points to reach 1,372 points, and DS-30, the blue chip index declined by 0.11 points to reach at 2,187 points.

The recent small-cap fever seemed to have cooled down a bit as the regulator reportedly warned some of the companies of category downgradation if they fail to disburse announced dividends soon.

Some of the problem companies including Shurwid Industries, RSRM Steel, Northern Jute, Advent Pharma faced sharp fall since the morning.

However, the top gainers also were dominated by small cap stocks.

Besides, volatility was comparatively less than the recent ones and 82 scrips advanced till 12:00pm and 88 declined in the DSE.

Tk210 crore turnover was registered by the premier bourse in the first two hours, while the entire previous session had Tk785 crore in turnover.

Aziz Pipes topped the gainer list, its shares gained 6.94% to Tk114 each, followed by Sonali Anans Industries by 6.73% to Tk458 each and Union Capital by 4.54% to Tk9.2 each.  

stocks / DSE

