Stocks soar as bank shares jump

Stocks

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 04:49 pm

Related News

Stocks soar as bank shares jump

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 04:49 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

Indices of both Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges edged up as bank sector stocks soared on Tuesday.

At the end of the day, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index DSEX gained 0.92% to reach 6,266 points while the blue-chip index DS30 surged 0.65% to 2,273 points.

Meanwhile, the turnover of the DSE also increased by 4% to Tk1,668.51 crore.

During the trading period at the DSE, 212 companies' share prices increased, 129 declined and 32 remained unchanged.

The most traded shares are of Beximco Limited with a trade value of Tk181 crore as the company announced the record date for entitled shareholders to subscribe the Sukuk bond.

Junc company Fine Foods, which is traded under the B category, secured the top position in the gainer list followed by Fortune Shoe and International Leasing.

Sonali Life Insurance was the top worst share by losing 6% share price due to sell pressure for booking profit as its share price jumped above 400% on Monday.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's key index CASPI gained 179 points to close at 18,220.

Top News

stocks / CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

1h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

21h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder