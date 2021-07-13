Stocks soar as bank shares jump

Indices of both Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges edged up as bank sector stocks soared on Tuesday.

At the end of the day, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index DSEX gained 0.92% to reach 6,266 points while the blue-chip index DS30 surged 0.65% to 2,273 points.

Meanwhile, the turnover of the DSE also increased by 4% to Tk1,668.51 crore.

During the trading period at the DSE, 212 companies' share prices increased, 129 declined and 32 remained unchanged.

The most traded shares are of Beximco Limited with a trade value of Tk181 crore as the company announced the record date for entitled shareholders to subscribe the Sukuk bond.

Junc company Fine Foods, which is traded under the B category, secured the top position in the gainer list followed by Fortune Shoe and International Leasing.

Sonali Life Insurance was the top worst share by losing 6% share price due to sell pressure for booking profit as its share price jumped above 400% on Monday.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's key index CASPI gained 179 points to close at 18,220.