Stocks

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 02:54 pm

Stocks snap three days losing streak

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 02:54 pm
Dhaka Stock Exchange. File Photo: Collected
Dhaka Stock Exchange. File Photo: Collected

Stocks jumped today (11 November), breaking the three consecutive sessions losing spree.

On the day, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) gained 67 points to reach 5,333, while the blue-chip index DS30 rose by 23 points to 1,977.

Among the trading stocks, 198 advanced, while 133 declined and 64 remained unchanged.

The turnover at the DSE also increased slightly to Tk576 crore.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation led the turnover chart as its shares traded at Tk29.98 crore, followed by Islami Bank, Orion Pharma and Unique Hotel.

Sonar Bangla Insurance topped the gainers table as its share price jumped by 10%, followed by Runner Auto and Shepherd Industries.

Monospool Paper worsened on the day as its share price dropped 11.60%, followed by Style Craft and Union Insurance.

stocks / DSE

