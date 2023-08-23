Stocks slip further as profit booking continues

Stocks slid for the second day in a row on Wednesday, as cautious investors continued to cash in on gains from recent rallies.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 13 points or 0.2% in a day and settled at 6,276. Shariah index DSES and blue-chip DS30 also lost 0.1% and 0.3% respectively.

The market was upbeat till the middle of the trading session but then gradually declined until the session's end.

At the end of the day, only 32 scrips advanced, while 127 failed to dodge corrections.

According to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities, investors' appetite for taking positions in equities has waned due to the lack of significant triggers to bring the market back to a consistently positive trend.

"As a result, cautious investors chose to decrease their exposure to the capital market and remained on the sidelines due to uncertainties about the market's future direction," the commentary noted.

On Wednesday, overall market activity also decreased with the DSE total turnover declining by 14% to Tk433.7 crore.

On the sectoral front, food, life insurance, and miscellaneous contributed the most — 20.8%, 10.3%, and 8.6% respectively — to the day's turnover.

Almost all the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which paper, travel, and general insurance faced the highest corrections of 2.9%, 2%, and 1.7% respectively.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also settled on red terrain. The selected indices CSCX and All Share Price Index Caspi declined by 8.9 and 15.1 points respectively.