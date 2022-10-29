Stocks slide in volatile week amid earnings disclosures

Stocks

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 08:41 pm

Related News

Stocks slide in volatile week amid earnings disclosures

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 08:41 pm
Stocks slide in volatile week amid earnings disclosures

Stocks came across high volatility last week amid macroeconomic uncertainty and corporate earnings disclosures, and the last three straight positive sessions failed to fully recover what the indices had lost on Sunday and Monday. 
 
DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed at 6,378 on Thursday, which was 0.2% lower than that a week ago. Meanwhile, the blue chip index DS30 closed 0.5% lower.
 
In continuation to the previous week's selloff, the key index fell by 85 points in the first two sessions of the week. But on Tuesday, the market began to recover as soon as investors opted to take some positions in their preferred stocks at lucrative prices, according to the weekly market commentary of EBL Securities.
 
"Investors were optimistic regarding a quick resolution of the issue related to purchasing stocks before cheque encashment," it observed the mindset of investors.
 
Following some misuses, the regulator earlier this month ordered not to let any investor buy securities until their cheques issued to respective brokers are encashed. This eroded some false or leveraged purchasing power in the market, while many interpreted it as the regulator's caution against soaring prices of trendy stocks.
 
On the other hand, a portion of investors are still concerned regarding the gloomy earnings forecasts of the listed companies influenced by the ongoing macroeconomic adversities, as well as the majority of scrips being stuck at the floor price, said EBL Securities.
 
Investors' caution regarding the market direction reduced trading participation last week and the average daily turnover in the DSE came down to Tk717 crore from Tk1,160 crore in the previous week.
 
Investors were mostly active in pharmaceuticals, miscellaneous, and engineering sectors as the three sectors together contributed to over half of the week's turnover.
 
On the sectoral front, travel gained the highest 13.7%, while the jute sector faced the highest correction of 7% over the week.

Economy / Top News

DSE / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

5h | Panorama
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

What Musk’s Twitter takeover means for us

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

11h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to announce new programmes on 10 November

BNP to announce new programmes on 10 November

1h | Videos
Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

22h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

22h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question