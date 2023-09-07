Stocks slide amid last-hour selloff but post weekly gains

Stocks on both Dhaka and Chattogram bourses closed higher last week compared to the previous one, despite inching down on Thursday due to the last-hour selloff.

Stockbrokers said investors, having their concerns about rising interest rates and the uncertainties regarding the upcoming corporate earnings for fiscal 2022-23, preferred some profit booking at the eleventh hour.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened higher on Thursday, mainly riding on general insurance stocks as the sector was expected not to be a loser in case of an interest rate hike in coming days while the upcoming policy pushes for the industry's bigger business volume attracted stock market investors.

The government has been working to introduce bancassurance in the country alongside making vehicle insurance mandatory and analysts believe both will help increase the insurance industry's revenue.

DSEX hit above 6,324 in the first half of the Thursday session and hovered above 6,320 till 1.20 pm. The last hour was fully dominated by the sellers and the index dropped to 6,307 during the closing bell. But the index remained 0.12% higher on Thursday than what it was the previous week.

"The benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse failed to sustain the upbeat momentum owing to the last-hour heavy selling pressure as cautious investors were enticed into profit-booking induced by the weakening strength of the market trend," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.

"Despite the market being afloat for the majority of today's session, sellers took control in the final hour as the recent upward movement of the prime index has prompted cautious investors to expect a probable shift in the market momentum," it added.

Leaders of the apex business body FBCCI during their meeting with Salman F Rahman, prime minister's private sector industry and investment adviser, on Thursday discussed the interest rate environment and the impact of rising interest on bank loans on their profitability.

Analysts said a rise in interest rates hurts the stock market in two ways – by fund exodus when risk-averse investors prefer fixed-income alternatives to the risk-taking in stocks. Besides, higher interest also hurts leverage firms by increasing their finance costs.

The Bangladesh Bank withdrew the 9% lending rate cap for banks at the beginning of this July and that already has caused a 100-150 basis point hike in borrowing costs for corporate entities.

Meanwhile, market turnover decreased slightly on Thursday, falling by 4.6% to Tk700 crore. General insurance, food and allied, and miscellaneous sectors together contributed to over half of the DSE turnover.

Over the week, most of the stocks trading above the floor, had some efforts to go higher and the large-cap ones entered correction earlier, while insurance stocks having a smaller free-float market capitalization followed the large-caps in correction.

Blue chip index DS30 fell by 0.21% to 2,137 in a week, while Shariah index DSES fell by 0.24%.

On the other hand, insurance stocks still posting weekly gains, helped the broad-based index stay afloat.

Eight of the top 10 weekly gainers were not life insurance on the DSE, while Eastern Insurance led with over 29% gains, Paramount Insurance and Asia Pacific Insurance, Miracle Industries, and Crystal Insurance were the other stocks that were in the top five list.

A total of 82 scrips advanced last week, while 78 declined.

The previous couple of weeks' winners including Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, Daffodil Computers, Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, Meghna PET, and SK Trims were the top losers of the week.