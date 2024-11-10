Stocks show a mixed trend as indexes go up and down in first hour of trading

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country's main capital market, indexes saw a mixed trend in the first hour amid rising selling pressure.

The market shows a fluctuating trend today (10 November). In the beginning board index saw a downtrend, which returned to an upward trend around 10:30am on the day. After 20 minutes, again the indexes went downtrend.

After 11 am the DSEX and DSES again got upward.

In the last week, the share market indexes rose with rising the prices of stocks.

Till 11 am on Sunday, the trading record in the DSE shows shares and units of 5.06 crore exchanged through 46569 transactions. At this time shares and mutual funds worth Tk 154 crore were traded.

During this time, a total of 378 companies participated in trading. Among these, prices of 169 companies increased, 132 companies decreased and 77 companies remained unchanged at the DSE.

The main index DSEX increased by 0.45 points to 5315.47 points, the DSES Shariah index rose by 0.76 points to 1147.14 points and the DS30 special blue-chip index was up by 3.83 points to 1961.70 points during the first 1:0 hour on Sunday.