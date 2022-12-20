Stocks sell off stretches to fifth straight session

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 12:11 am

Stocks continued to bleed for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday as investor confidence failed to rebound.

The market signalling some rebounds several times in the past few days did not take much time to nosedive again as soon as sellers pulled their triggers to reduce exposure in the market.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.2% lower at 6,226 on Tuesday wiping out all the early hour gains.

According to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities, the market plummeted for the fifth consecutive session as the absence of any positive trigger in the market was what kept investors on the sidelines.

The prolonged bearish sentiment in the market has frayed investors' nerves, prompting them to liquidate their holdings in order to protect their funds from the ailing market, it added.

Also, no significant improvement on the macroeconomic front, and forecasts of dismal performances by most listed firms have put further strain on the bleak market, explained the EBL Securities analysts.

According to stockbrokers, investors are losing their buying appetite as their recent experiences of losses in short-term trading are compelling them to get rid of their holdings and free their cash.

On the other hand, long term investors are also not that interested at the current price level amid a blurry outlook for the market itself and also the macroeconomic situation in the coming days.

Having 313 or 77% scrips stuck on the floor prices, the remaining stocks' dull trading caused a 29% drop in the DSE turnover on Tuesday and it declined to Tk322 crore.

On the sectoral front, pharmaceuticals and chemical, engineering, and IT together contributed 45% of the DSE turnover while most of the sectors' market capitalisation declined.

Jute, tannery, and paper led the decline on Tuesday, while travel and leisure, life insurance, and ceramic sectors inched up.

Out of the 391 issues traded, 14 advanced, 65 declined and 235 stayed the same in the DSE. 

