Stocks see big fall ahead of BB and BSEC meeting

Dhaka stocks exchange
Photo: Mumit M

Indices of both stock exchanges in the country saw a sharp downfall on Tuesday (30 November) ahead of a meeting between the Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission which is scheduled to take place in the afternoon.

During the meeting both regulators will try to solve some conflicts in regarding the capital market, sources in the securities regulators said. 

But experts said, most of the investors were on the sideline as they lost their hopes in the regulators as the securities regulator have no significant powers to remove the share manipulation.

Besides, the central bank has tightened the scope for investing in the share market, which volatile the market. Now the investors are waiting for what decision will come out in the meeting.

On Tuesday, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange lost 92 points or 1.35% to settle at 6,703. The blue-chip index DS30 also fell 1.99% to 2,516 points.

 The turnover of the DSE increased 62% to Tk1,146.87 crore on Tuesday.

 Following the downward trend, 266 companies' share price declined, while 65 advanced and 40 remained unchanged.

 Besides, the port city bourse Chattagram Stock Exchange's key index CASPI also dropped 262 points to close at 19,614.

