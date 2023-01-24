Stocks rise for two sessions in a row

The insurance sector played a vital role in recording gains of two straight sessions of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) key index.

Despite the buyer crisis, DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, witnessed 0.44% gain to reach at 6,291 points on Tuesday (23 January).

A market insider said, "Most buyers, especially insurance companies, were active in buying selective stocks which absorbed pressure of sales and helped the Dhaka bourse keep up the index growth."

On the day, the blue-chip index DS30 also rose 0.69% to 2,226 points and Shariah index DSES gained 0.51% to 1,372 points.

As participation of investors increased, the daily turnover of the DSE also surged by 19% to Tk607 crore.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation held the highest traded shares at the DSE as the company recently announced it is going to buy more ocean-going vessels. Investors are showing more interest in the company in hopes that Shipping Corporation's earnings will be boosted after buying new vessels.

Besides, Eastern Housing secured the top position on the gainer chart as it reported a higher earnings growth in the first half of 2022-23 which was disclosed on the day.

Meanwhile, SME companies index DSMEX of the DSE also surged 38 points to close at 1,276 and the turnover jumped by 119% to Tk8 crore.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all share price index CASPI rose over 100 points to reach at 18,558 points.