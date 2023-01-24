Stocks rise for two sessions in a row

Stocks

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 06:24 pm

Related News

Stocks rise for two sessions in a row

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 06:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The insurance sector played a vital role in recording gains of two straight sessions of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) key index.

Despite the buyer crisis, DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, witnessed 0.44% gain to reach at 6,291 points on Tuesday (23 January).

A market insider said, "Most buyers, especially insurance companies, were active in buying selective stocks which absorbed pressure of sales and helped the Dhaka bourse keep up the index growth."

On the day, the blue-chip index DS30 also rose 0.69% to 2,226 points and Shariah index DSES gained 0.51% to 1,372 points.

As participation of investors increased, the daily turnover of the DSE also surged by 19% to Tk607 crore.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation held the highest traded shares at the DSE as the company recently announced it is going to buy more ocean-going vessels. Investors are showing more interest in the company in hopes that Shipping Corporation's earnings will be boosted after buying new vessels.

Besides, Eastern Housing secured the top position on the gainer chart as it reported a higher earnings growth in the first half of 2022-23 which was disclosed on the day.

Meanwhile, SME companies index DSMEX of the DSE also surged 38 points to close at 1,276 and the turnover jumped by 119% to Tk8 crore.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all share price index CASPI rose over 100 points to reach at 18,558 points.

Top News

DSE / insurance sector / stocks high

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

9h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

10h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

24m | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

2h | TBS Insight
Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February