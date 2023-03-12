Stocks return to red due to huge sell-offs

Stocks

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 03:38 pm

Related News

Stocks return to red due to huge sell-offs

Earlier, in the previous trading session on Thursday (9 March), DSEX declined 2 points to settle at 6260 points and turnover was Tk545.68 crore

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 03:38 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

Shares at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) returned to red today owing to huge sell-offs.

As a result, indices and turnover at DSE declined for the second straight session. DSEX, the benchmark index on Sunday (12 March) fell by 0.40% or 25 points to settle at  6234.98 points.

DSES, the shariah index fell by 0.25% or 3.41 points to settle at 1358 points while DS-30, the blue-chip index fell by 0.24% or 5.42 points to settle at 2221 points.

The turnover at DSE stood at TK433.58 crore.

Out of the traded scrips, 17 scrips' prices advanced, 139 declined and 155 scrips remained unchanged.

Stocks opened higher on Sunday higher as investors' participation increased but one hour later, the share sell-off increased, so indices become red.

Earlier, in the previous trading session on Thursday (9 March), DSEX declined 2 points to settle at 6260 points and turnover was Tk545.68 crore.

Unilever Consumer Care was top gainer on Sunday; its shares price gained by 20.17% or Tk574.7 each to Tk3429.70 each as there was no circuit breaker for the annual corporate declaration.

Its shares price was stuck at the floor price at Tk2849 each for a long time.

For the first time, Unilever Consumer Care Limited declared a 60% stock dividend for the financial year 2022.

It will also pay a 240% cash dividend to its shareholders as declared at the board meeting on Thursday.

Explaining the reason for declaring a stock dividend in its price-sensitive statement, the company said the stock dividend has been recommended with the objective of potential utilization of the retained amount as capital for future business expansion.

As per the board's decision, each shareholder will get 60 shares against 100 shares of the company.

When asked, Unilever Consumer Care's Chairman Masud Khan told The Business Standard, "Our company's shares are trading at high prices on the stock exchange. We intend to bring these shares within reach of the common investors. So, we decided to offer stock dividends to shareholders, which will reduce the share price through dilution.

Earlier in 2021, the multinational paid a 440% cash dividend to the shareholders.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

6h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

6h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

6h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

39m | Tech Talk
Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

1h | TBS Face to Face
Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

2h | TBS Stories
Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 