Stocks resumes rally on Thursday

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 03:13 pm

Dhaka Stocks after a pause on Wednesday resumed their upward move on Thursday, thanks to the optimism of the bulls who kept buying a wide range of rallying stocks.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.31% higher at 6,325 points. 

Of the total scrips, 105 advanced, 70 declined.

Turnover in the premier bourse, however, came down to Tk1,037 crore from Wednesday's Tk1,109 crore.

Life insurance stocks witnessed the highest demand, followed by the non life insurers while a number of small cap scrips representing various sectors advanced strongly.

