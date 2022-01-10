Stocks resume rally after a day’s break

Stocks

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

Stocks resume rally after a day’s break

Investors’ participation in the DSE helped the daily turnover to increase by 1.8%

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:31 pm
File Photo: Pixabay.
File Photo: Pixabay.

Stocks at both the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses returned to a winning streak on Monday, following a day's break on Sunday.

"The rally was fuelled by increased participation of investors," said EBL Securities in their market commentary.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 61.54 points or 0.88% to 6,994 points, after losing more than 54 points the previous day.

Despite volatility in the early hours of trading, the market saw steady gains as bargain hunters took a position in some large-cap stocks.

It was a big day for the state-run companies, especially the Power Grid Company, Titas Gas, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, stock prices of which gained substantially in the second half of the session as the profit-making firms attracted more investors.

Besides, investors' participation in the DSE inched up to help the daily turnover increase by 1.8% to Tk1,487 crores.

Fuel-power, miscellaneous, and engineering sectors made the largest contribution to the daily turnover.

Most of the sectors displayed satisfactory performance, out of which services, fuel-power and financial institutions gained the maximum 3.2%, 2.7% and 2.2% respectively.

Mutual fund, general insurance and jute sectors suffered a moderate correction on Monday.

The majority of the stocks closed in the green territory.

Out of the 377 issues traded, 178 advanced, 158 declined, and 41 remained unchanged in the DSE.

Indices of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed upward on Monday, with Tk44.8 crores in the daily turnover, up from that of Tk40.5 on Sunday.

Top News

Stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

3h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

10h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

37m | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

37m | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

47m | Videos
Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment