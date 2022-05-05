Stocks remain dull as trading resumes after Eid vacation

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 01:51 pm

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 01:51 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

Indices of the country's stock exchanges plunged at the opening session on Thursday as it resumed after a 3-day Eid holiday.

Reportedly, the market participation was also low as most of the investors were not active.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 23 points to 6,632 by 1pm. The blue-chip index DS30 also went down by 8 points to 2,452 in the corresponding period.

The turnover stood at Tk257 crore at the end of the first three hours of the session.

During the period, 132 companies' share prices increased while 194 declined and 48 remain unchanged.

In the downward market, Shinepukur Ceramic was at the top of the price change chart, followed by Ifad Autos and National Tea.

Meanwhile, One Bank was the worst traded share at the DSE today.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange key index CASPI also fell by 16 points to close at 19,458 by 1pm.

