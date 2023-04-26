Stocks recover sharply during last hour of trade

Stocks

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 09:56 pm

Related News

Stocks recover sharply during last hour of trade

DSE turnover highest in 14 weeks

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 09:56 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

Dhaka stocks, following their seven consecutive winning sessions, faced selling pressure just after the opening bell on Wednesday, but the bulls finally pulled the market up sharply in the last hour of the trading session. 

Consequently, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), logged its eighth consecutive green session on the volatile day as the major equity benchmark closed 0.05% higher at 6,266, compared to the previous session.

Stockbrokers said many investors started their day with a rush to book some of their recent quick profits, and that pushed the DSEX to 6,255-mark at 12:47pm, from 6,269 in the morning. 

"Buoyant investors continued their chase for the rallying scrips with positive expectations from the upcoming corporate earnings disclosures," wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary. 

Meanwhile, market participation continued to increase as total turnover in the DSE increased by 7.3% to Tk765.3 crore – highest since 18 January. 

On the sectoral front, food, travel and IT contributed the highest 16.9%, 13% and 11.8% respectively to the DSE's total turnover for the day. 

Most of the sectors displayed positive returns, out of which, jute, ceramic and cement exhibited the highest 5.9%, 1.1% and 0.8% returns respectively. 

On the other hand, life insurance, tannery and miscellaneous led the losers with 0.7%, 0.6% and 0.4% declines in their respective market capitalisations. 

Losers outnumbered the gainers in the DSE as 64 advanced and 72 scrips declined. 

Thanks to the price hike of several large-cap stocks like Olympic Industries and Unique Hotel as it influenced the broad-based index more than small-cap stocks' rally. 

278 scrips were stuck on the floor prices, while 122 were trading above the floors during the closing bell. 

Apex Foods, Aftab Auto, Sonali Aansh, Heidelberg Cement, Monospool, Shinepukur Ceramic, Aamra Network, Navana Pharma, Navana CNG and ISN Ltd were the top gainers of the day as their prices increased by 4% to 9%. 

On the other hand, Bangladesh Lamps, Yeakin Polymer, Apex Footwear, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, Bangladesh Autocar, National Tea, Fine Foods, BD Thai Food, Oimex Electrode and Stylecraft led the losers with 2.8% to 6.4% declines. 
 

Top News

DSEX / share market / CSE / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

9h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

11h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

6h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

4h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

5h | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt