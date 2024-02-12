Stocks rally halted after 10-day streak

Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

After a 10-day rally, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) benchmark index DSEX concluded today's (12 February) session on a bearish note, as investors opted to sell and secure capital gains.

In the trading session, the DSEX experienced a 22-point decline, settling at 6,424, while the blue-chip index DS30 managed to gain 6 points, concluding at 2,165 points.

In the last 10-day until 11 February, the DSEX jumped 368 points.

Among the traded scrips, 114 showed an advancement, 254 experienced a decline, and 27 remained unchanged.

The turnover value of the DSE witnessed a 9% decline, amounting to Tk1,693 crore today.

Investors displayed heightened interest in Orion Pharma shares, making it the highest turnover stock with a value of Tk61 crore. This was followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and IFIC Bank in terms of trading activity.

Mithun Knitting, Best Holdings, and SBAC Bank stocks were traded at the highest limit of 10% circuit breaker today. 

