Stocks plunge for three consecutive sessions

Stocks

TBS Report
14 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 03:27 pm

Related News

Stocks plunge for three consecutive sessions

DSEX closed at 6,371 points, which was 0.36% lower than the previous session

TBS Report
14 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 03:27 pm
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 23 points on Wednesday's (14 February) session, extending its losing streak for three consecutive days.

Although the day began with a positive note, with trading continuing in that direction until 1:00pm, the index later nosedived due to increased selling pressure that could not be offset by the buying side.

At the end of the session, the DSEX closed at 6,371 points, which was 0.36% lower than the previous session.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among the traded scrips, 79 showed an advancement, 278 experienced a decline, and 38 remained unchanged.

The market turnover declined by 29% to Tk1,173 crore as against Tk1,646 crore in the previous session.

Moreover, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange also closed in negative territory. 

The All-Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped by 0.55% to 18,398 points.

Investors displayed heightened interest in Best Holdings shares, making it the highest turnover stock with a value of Tk121 crore at the DSE.

Central Pharma – a loss-incurring firm – is traded at the highest limit of 10% circuit breaker on Wednesday.

Top News

stocks / DSE / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Power beyond academics: Finding the right ECAs for you

11m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

21m | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Unraveling how to flirt, with science!

41m | Features
With each passing year, Valentine’s Day became more and more “commercial”. PHOTO: TBS

Is Hallmark the real Cupid?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

1h | Videos
Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

2h | Videos
The AI companions you can have conversations with

The AI companions you can have conversations with

4h | Videos
Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

5h | Videos