Stocks plunge for three consecutive sessions

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 23 points on Wednesday's (14 February) session, extending its losing streak for three consecutive days.

Although the day began with a positive note, with trading continuing in that direction until 1:00pm, the index later nosedived due to increased selling pressure that could not be offset by the buying side.

At the end of the session, the DSEX closed at 6,371 points, which was 0.36% lower than the previous session.

Among the traded scrips, 79 showed an advancement, 278 experienced a decline, and 38 remained unchanged.

The market turnover declined by 29% to Tk1,173 crore as against Tk1,646 crore in the previous session.

Moreover, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange also closed in negative territory.

The All-Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped by 0.55% to 18,398 points.

Investors displayed heightened interest in Best Holdings shares, making it the highest turnover stock with a value of Tk121 crore at the DSE.

Central Pharma – a loss-incurring firm – is traded at the highest limit of 10% circuit breaker on Wednesday.