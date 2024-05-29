Stocks plunge for second straight sessions, turnover hits 5-month low

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged by 50 points to close at 5,228 on Wednesday, extending the losing streak for the second consecutive day.

The turnover value at the DSE also dropped by 30% to Tk306 crore, the lowest in the five months.

During the session, only 64 scrips advanced, while 286 declined and 44 remained unchanged.

Alif Industries was the top traded shares, followed by Beach Hatchery and Orion Pharma.