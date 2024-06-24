Stocks plunge over selling pressure

Dhaka market plunged in the first-hour trading session today (24 June) as investors sold off their holdings to book capital gain from the five-day rally.

During the session till 11am, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plummeted by 32 points to settle at 5,214.

Among the traded scrips, 69 advanced, 264 declined, and 49 remained unchanged.

The turnover value remains low at Tk136 crore during the session.

Linde Bangladesh was the top traded stock with a turnover value of Tk14 crore, followed by Sea Pearl Beach Resort and BAT Bangladesh.

