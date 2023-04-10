Stocks plunge in opening session

Stocks

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 12:20 pm

Photo: Mumit M/ TBS
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS

Indices of both stock exchanges plunged during the opening session on Monday due to the investors offloading their holdings to book gain from selective scrips which had increased in the last few days.

On the day till 12:00pm, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 6 points to decline to 6,207 and the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 2 points to 2,198.

During the corresponding period, 38 scrips advanced, 82 declined and 268 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk298 crore.

Besides, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI lost 10 points to close at 18,298.

